GUJRANWALA-Former managing director of the solid waste company Dr Attaul Haq was involved in corruption of Rs170 million in Gujranwala, inquiry report revealed on Saturday.

According to a private TV channel report, embezzlement of Rs140.54 million was done in purchase of cars and equipment.

The former MD during his tenure also served as GM of his personal company and hired his employees at good positions in the solid waste company at the same time.

Dr Haq visited Turkey on the expenses of the company and gave contracts to his preferred companies, taking extra payments in return, the report said.

The former MD said that the report presented a one-sided view and did not take into consideration his stance. The case will be forwarded to anti-corruption or the National Accountability Bureau. The inquiry committee was made upon the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, which presented its report on the matter, declaring the former MD guilty of corruption.