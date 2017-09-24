/Agencies/SAHIWAL/KHUSHAB/CHINIOT/-Five alleged outlaws were killed in three shootouts occurred separately in different areas over the past 48 hours.

In Sahiwal, three robbers were killed in a shootout with police near Chak 65/12-L in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, the personnel of Ghazia Abad Police were escorting three robbers - Iqbal Bali, Ijaz alias Jajji and Umar Shahzad for recovery of booty to Chak 96/12-L. As they reached near 164/9-L, accomplices of the robbers ambushed the police vehicle and managed to get free their accomplices from the police custody. During firing Constable Riasat Ali Dogar got bullet and was shifted to hospital. The police went after the runaway robbers after getting reinforcement from Shah Kot, Saddr and Bangla Okanwala police. The fleeing robbers kept on firing on the police, which the lawmen retaliated. As the firing subsided, the policemen found the three robbers dead while their accomplices had fled the scene under the cover of darkness. The police registered a case and launched investigation. The dead bodies were shifted DHQ Hospital Sahiwal for autopsy. In Khushab, a notorious criminal was killed in exchange of fire with police while his accomplice managed to escape here on Saturday.

The police on a tip-off launched a crackdown on wanted criminals in Katha Dhak locality of Khushab. The culprits taking shelter in the area upon sight of police started firing which led to an encounter. In retaliatory firing of police, a notorious criminal wanted by police in dozen of cases was killed while his accomplice fled the scene. The body of the killed criminal was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

In Chiniot, a proclaimed offender involved in triple murder was killed in a shootout while his two accomplices managed to flee here on Saturday.

The police conducted operation against the outlaws in Haji Usman area in the Muhammadwala police jurisdiction.

In crossfire, a proclaimed offender identified as Noor Akbar was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The dead PO had gunned his two nephews some three days earlier and his elder brother some five years ago over a property dispute.