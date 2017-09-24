ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent court summons of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children to the Foreign Office with directives to deliver them at the accused’s London residence through the Pakistan High Commission in the UK, The Nation has learnt.

The accountability court has summoned Nawaz Sharif, Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz on September 26 in corruption references and it had issued their summons at the last hearing.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that the International Communication Wing of Operations Division of the Bureau has forwarded the court summons of Sharifs to the Foreign Office with instruction to ask the Pakistan High Commission to deliver them at Sharifs’ residence (16, 16A, 17 and 17A Avenfield House) in London.

The NAB has also asked the Operations Division to report back to the headquarters after delivering the court orders and send receiving slips of the summons to NAB through fax on Monday (tomorrow).

The sources said that the NAB team will present the receiving evidence before the court on the same day.

A senior official said that the bureau has chosen the legal way to deliver the court orders and it has fulfilled its legal formality. He said that the NAB issues red warrants for any accused when the court declares him or her “wanted” in any corruption case while the accused lives abroad.

On September 20, a NAB Lahore team headed by Investigation Officer Imran Dogar visited the official residence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to serve a notice soon after the court issued bailable arrest warrants for the minister, who is also in London these days.

Earlier, the anti-corruption watchdog froze assets of Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and Dar and wrote letters to the departments concerned in this regard.

The letters have been dispatched by the anti-corruption watchdog to banks, excise departments, deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Lahore, and the Lahore Development Authority and the Capital Development Authority to watch any possible transfer of property, vehicles and or any other valuables belonging to the accused.

According to media reports, last Friday, the NAB put on notices at the gate of Sharifs’ Jati Umra residence in Lahore, ordering them not to sell their property. The bureau has banned the sale of Sharifs’ palace, situated in Lahore’s suburbs, until the corruption cases against the Sharif family were adjudicated.

The Nation contacted NAB spokesman Asim Ali Nawazish on the telephone and through text message to get his version but he did not respond till the filing of this story.

NAB COMMITTED TO ERADICATE CORRUPTION: ZAMAN

APP adds: NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption with professionalism, transparently and iron hands on merit.

He said this while second day of his farewell visit to NAB Multan on Saturday.

Today NAB has rejuvenated and officers or officials are working in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty, said a press release issued in Islamabad.

The NAB chairman said the PILDAT report for the last year supports the position stated above as 42 percent people trusted NAB against 30 percent for police and 29 percent for government officials.

He said the recent report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 175 to 116 which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB's efforts.

The World Economic Forum in its report of 2016 said that Pakistan's corruption Perception Index has decease from 126 to 122 which is great achievement.

He said that he perfected the procedure to make NAB more effective and devised a proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy which is considered best strategy due to its efficacy and remarkable results.

Qamar Zaman said that NAB has perfected its procedures after taking various new initiatives during the tenure of present management of NAB which have started yielding excellent results and we can say that today NAB has rejuvenated to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said that the hard work being put in by NAB officers is commendable.

He further said nation has proud upon NAB officers or officials who are performing their national duty with absolutely professionally, transparently according to law.

NAB during the last four years recovered Rs. 50 billion from corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which a record achievement as no other Anti Corruption agency in Pakistan has recovered such a huge amount in short span of four years.

The NAB chairman said the main purpose of NAB's Awareness and Prevention campaign is to create awareness against the ill-effects of corruption among the citizens especially youth of Pakistan.

He said NAB in collaboration with HEC established 45,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) in universities and colleges as youths are considered a vanguard in this fight.

He said NAB has set target for 2017 that the number of Character Building Societies (CBS) should reach at least at 55,000 due to its importance and excellent feedback received so far.

He said NAB hosted first meeting of heads of SAARC anti-corruption authorities in which all SAARC countries selected NAB as its first chairman which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

Qamar Zaman said that Pakistan's apex anti-corruption agency, NAB is the only organisation in the world with whom China has signed MoU in order to streamline cooperation in the field of anti-corruption and oversee projects to be undertaken under CEPC.

He said NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

The NAB chairman said NAB Multan is one of the important regional bureaus of NAB. It has played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan and directed all ranks of officers of NAB Multan to work more vigilantly, diligently and honestly in order to curb corruption and corrupt practices from the country.

He appreciated the performance of all wings of NAB Multan under the supervision of Atiqur Rehman, Director General NAB Multan.