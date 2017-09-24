QUETTA - A sessions court in Balochistan capital city handed Nawabzada Ghazain Marri over to police for five-day judicial remand on Saturday.

Another seven persons apprehended with him were directed to set free with submission of charges Rs 30,000.

Ghazain Marri was produced before the District and Session Court Judge Rashid Mehmood in tight security where he pleaded for judicial remand by the Quetta Police against the accused in various cases lodged in Kohlu and Bijli Road Police Station under various sections of 7ATA, 145, 147, 324, 302. Marri was nabbed upon his arrival by the law enforcing agencies personnel at Quetta International Airport on Friday from Dubai after ending him 18 years self exile.

A large number of Marri tribes were present outside of the court when the Baloch leader was brought to the court. Nobody was however allowed to enter the court premises.

Earlier, the seven accused - Sultan Ali, Malluk Khan, Dad Ali, Ramazan, Abdul Majeed, Asghar Ali and Muhammad Ibrahim - arrested along with Ghazain Marri at Quetta Airport were produced before Judicial Magistrate Quetta-I Muhammad Hanif.

The court granted them bail on after they submitted Rs30,000.