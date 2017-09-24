ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi on Saturday submitted to the Supreme Court the verified documents related to tax and wealth returns of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

The details are about Khan’s assets and liabilities from 2002 to 2006 and from 2013 to till-date, which he has submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the documents, the PTI chief did not mention (while submitting documents to ECP) about the money he had borrowed from his former wife Jemima Khan to purchase the Bani Gala property. Similarly, Khan has not mentioned about the sale proceeds from the London flat.

At the last hearing, the apex court noted that though after the amnesty scheme, Imran Khan declared the ownership of his London flat in the nomination papers filed for 2002 general election, he did not disclose its sale in the statements of assets and liabilities he filed before the ECP from 2003 to 2006.

The court had also noted that there was no proof that Jemima sent the amount for the Bani Gala property as Khan has claimed that he borrowed money from Jemima to purchase the Bani Gala land.

The court had further noted that $100,000 was also not accounted for. The court had asked Khan to provide verified document regarding the purchase of the Bani Gala land.

The court had said there were no banking transactions to prove that the sale proceeds from Niazi Services Limited’s only asset went to Jemima Khan. There was also no record that Imran paid back the money to Jemima.

PML-N leader Abbasi has filed petitions against the PTI chief and party Secretary General Jehangir Tareen under Article 184 (3) of Constitution.

Abbasi has alleged that Khan has acquired funds from prohibited sources to run political activities of the PTI including mobilization of party activists to engage in civil disobedience and the destruction of state property. The petitioner has also alleged that Khan had willfully concealed incorporation of the offshore company of which he was a beneficial owner.

The PML-N leader has also claimed that Tareen has misguided the ECP and the FBR by concealing details of his offshore company, submitting a false declaration of assets of agricultural income while filing the tax return in 2010 and nomination papers in 2013.

The petitioner has alleged that Tareen fraudulently overstated his agriculture income to the FBR and remained involved in tax evasion of the agricultural income as he has over declared income from agricultural sources which was an attempt to unlawfully evade income tax.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will resume hearing in the case on September 26.