SIALKOT-Federal Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday that the Pakistan will give a matching response to India for targeting civilian population along Sialkot Working Boundary through unprovoked shelling.

“Neither Pakistan could be coerced, nor it will submit to any cowardly act by India,” the federal minister declared while talking to the newsmen at Sialkot CMH here on Saturday. Ch Ahsan Iqbal visited the CMH along Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid where they enquired after the health of people injured in Indian firing.

The interior minister said that the Punjab Rangers are capable enough to respond any misadventure by enemy.

“Brave armed forces of Pakistan can depend every inch of the motherland and history stand testimony to the fact,” he pointed out.

Ahsan Iqbal strongly condemned the Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages along the Working Boundary which claims several civilian lives, saying that India is violating ceasefire accords through shelling on villages along Working Boundary.

The interior minister said that India is shelling border villages in a bid to divert world’s attention from the burning Kashmir Issue. “Pakistan has successfully highlighted the Kashmir Issue at all international forums, which has disappointed India,” he claimed.

On the occasion, Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid also condemned the Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages and killings of civilians. He termed it a barbaric act by India, saying that the armed forces of Pakistan have capability to respond the enemy in befitting manner. He said that the Indian BSF is writing plenty stories of its brutality and cruelty by targeting civilian population in Sialkot border villages.

The federal minister told the newsmen that the government has approved a multi-phased project of establishing “special bunkers” in Sialkot border villages along the 193km long Sialkot Working Boundary, enabling the Pakistani civilians living in Sialkot border villages to take shelter in the proposed bunkers during the Indian BSF shelling. “These special bunkers will be helpful in saving lives of locals from Indian shelling,” he claims.

He said that the construction work on this project would be started soon here in collaboration with Pak Army and Punjab Rangers.

Earlier, both of the federal ministers went around different wards of the CMH and enquired after the health of the injured. They expressed solidarity with the grieved families.

Earlier, local senior officials of the Punjab Rangers gave a comprehensive briefing on operational, security and training aspects to the ministers.

The federal ministers appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers.

Later, Ch Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Law Minister visited the Indian shelling hit border villages in Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Harpal Sectors along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

Both the federal ministers met local people, especially the bereaved families whose loved ones were killed by the unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian BSF. They expressed solidarity with them, saying that the shelling affected people in border villages are not alone in this hard time. They said that the whole Pakistani nation is ready to sacrifice their lives for defending every inch of the motherland. MNA Ch Armughan Subhani, MPAs - Ch Tariq Subhani, Ch Muhammad Ikram, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Rana Liaqat Ali, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed and local senior officials of the Punjab Rangers were also present on the occasion.

Firdous for bold stance against Indian aggression



SIALKOT-PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked the Pakistani government to adopt a very bold stance against the Indian war aggression and killings of innocent civilians during unprovoked mortar shelling on villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

She was talking to the newsmen after enquiring after the health of people injured by the Indian shelling, during a visit to Sialkot CMH on Saturday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan asked the government to take up Indian ceasefire violations issues effectively on all international forums including the UN and International Court of Justice (ICJ).

She condemned the Indian shelling on border villages, targeting civilian population and expressed solidarity with the affected families.