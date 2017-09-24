Kashmiris and Sikhs staged a huge demonstration in front of the United Nations building in New York as Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed the 72nd session of the UN General assembly.

According to Radio Pakistan, both groups called on the international community to raise its voice against human rights abuses by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir and Punjab.

The Kashmiris , who had gathered in big numbers, called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take urgent steps to implement the world body's resolutions that provide for the exercise of right of self-determination by the Kashmiri people.