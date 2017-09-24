Islamabad - Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The Federation through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) through its Director General and state were cited as respondents.

Rai Mudassar Iqbal counsel for the petitioner stated that during the tenure of former federal minister certain irregularities in the conduct of Hajj operation were reported in the national press. However, a criminal case remained under investigation by various investigation officers of FIA and the petitioner faced trail of the criminal case in which the Judge of Special Court convicted him in its vide judgment dated June 3, 2016.

The petitioner being aggrieved party filed an appeal before the Islamabad High Court dated June 3, 2016, which was allowed by the court vide its judgment dated 08.03.2017, and the petitioner was acquitted of all the charges framed against him in the trail.

During the investigation of the case the name of the petitioner placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the respondents. He said that names of co-accused Rao Shakeel Ahmed and Rao Abdul Jalil Khan have already been ordered to be deleted from the ECL by respondents, but despite the provision of acquittal order passed by the IHC, respondents were reluctant to delete the name of petitioner from ECL without any rhyme or reason.

He alleged that it was a miscarriage of justice and infringement of the fundamental right of the petitioner as guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan. Iqbal said that petitioner had to perform Hajj but could not do so due to the placement of his name on ECL and now he attended to perform Umra but again was under travel ban, which deprived the right of freedom of movement of the petition. He further requested the court to allow the petitioner to travel abroad for the performance of Umra and medical examination and sought direction for the respondents to be restrained from stopping the movement of the petitioner within or outside Pakistan in any manner.