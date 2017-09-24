KASUR-Few days back, killing of a woman and six children including five girls - amongst whom three were minors -in two separate incidents by their fathers had shocked the entire Kasur district.

Everyone who acquainted with the incidents was witnessed sad over brutal killing of the innocent girls who had fallen prey to domestic row between their parents. But one thing which added to the sufferings of heirs of the deceased children was apathy of the lawmakers, other public representatives and high-ups of the administration. Nobody of the public-office holders, except DPO Ismail Kharak, was witnessed at the crime scene. They did not even bother to come and console with the bereaved heirs who were suffering from a huge loss. They were the public representatives who adopt even ‘mean tactics’ and beg people to get their votes. But they leave the public in the lurch as soon as they come into power. The children’s killing, once again, exposed indifference of the so-called public representatives who did not even acquaint with the incidents. They showed ignorance about the incidents when they were contacted which showed their ‘sincerity’ and ‘resolve’ to do something practically for mitigating the woes of the poor.

According to details, a man set ablaze his three minor children and later attempted self-immolation following a quarrel with his wife over some domestic issue. Ellahabad Police said the incident occurred in Pindi Jattan where Ali Muhammad burnt alive his three children - two daughters including a six-day-old and a son. Ali Muhammad had an argument with his wife over some domestic issue at which she left for the house of her parents. Upon which Ali lost his temper and set himself ablaze along with his three minor children including two-and-a-half-year-old Halima, one-year-old Abdullah and a six-day-old infant girl, yet to be named. The minors were burnt alive while Ali sustained critical burns and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. Similarly, a man of Basti Sabri killed his wife by slitting her throat over suspicion of having illicit relations with someone and thereafter, he slaughtered his daughters.

According to the B-Division Police, Hanif, gardener at a government school, slit throat of his wife Shahida Bibi, 45. Thereafter, he slaughtered his three daughters - Tayeba (16), Laiba (14) and Samrah (8) - with a sharp-edged knife when they were asleep. The police arrested the accused who, during interrogation, confessed to the crime, saying he killed his wife for developing illicit affairs with someone. The accused also confessed to slaughter his daughters as he feared that the girls, in his absence, would follow in footprints of their mother.

Talking to The Nation, DPO Ismail Kharak said that he had ordered B-Division Police SHO Haji Ashraf Tabassum to arrest the accused as soon as he acquainted with the incident. The DPO said that he himself visited the crime scene and ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.

The Nation team also visited relatives of the deceased woman in Sanda village. Abdul Ghafoor, maternal uncle of the girls, told The Nation that his sister was innocent and killed on false allegation. He demanded the Punjab chief minister and DPO Kharak make the accused an example for others. “Only exemplary punishment to the culprit can comfort souls of my sister and nieces,” he said. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar showed her ignorance about the incidents. Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan said that he acquainted with the incident a day after its happening. He vowed to visit the bereaved heirs. District Council Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan said that he acquainted with the incident and sent a team on his behalf. He also vowed to visit the bereaved heirs and also raise the issue before the chief minister.