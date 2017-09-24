Rawalpindi - A man gunned down his wife and father-in-law over a domestic dispute at Dhoke Chiragh Din, police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Akram and Arbab Bibi.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem while the killer who attacked the house of his in-laws along with three sons managed to escape from the scene, police added.

A murder case has been registered against four persons and further investigation was underway, police said.

Special raiding teams have been formed by SP Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking them to nab the killers.

According to police, a citizen identified as Muhammad Imran, a resident of Jhelum, appeared before police and filed an application stating that his elder sister Arbab Bibi had got married to a man Asghar Ali, a resident of Gujrat, some 15 years ago.

The applicant said that his sister left house of Asghar four days ago and started living in her parents’ home after he (Asghar) subjected her to severe torture and committed character assassination of his wife.

He told that his brother-in-law visited their house four days ago and tried to reconcile with his wife but she refused to live with him and preferred to stay with her parents along with four children.

He said Asghar loaded with a 30-bore pistol along with three of his sons stormed into his house at 7:30 am.

He said that Asghar opened firing at Arbab and Muhammad Akram, killing them on the spot. After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape from the crime scene, the applicant told.

He requested the police to register a murder case against accused and arrest them. Police registered a murder case against Asghar and his three sons under sections 302/34/149 of PPC and begun investigation.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, said a man murdered his wife and father-in-law when she refused to give him the custody of his four children .

The reason behind the double murder is a domestic dispute, he said.

He said the case was registered against four accused while several police parties have been made to arrest the fleeing persons.

ISRAR AHMED