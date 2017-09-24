KASUR- A man of Nathay Khalisa was shot dead while another got injured by rivals in Dhari Waal here the other day.

According to Kot Radha Kishan Police, Shakeel Ahmed along with Khaleel Ahmed was working at a brick-kiln when three accused, riding a motorbike, arrived and opened indiscriminate fire on them. Resultantly, Shakeel Ahmed was killed on the spot while Khaleel sustained injuries. The accused managed to escape the scene. The police registered a case.

DACOITS MAKE OFF WITH VALUABLES

Dacoits looted cash and gold jewellery from a house in Azam Colony Habibabad, Pattoki here the other day.

Ali Raza told the police that he along with his family was on some urgent work in the city. In his absence, unidentified dacoits broken into his house and made off with Rs100,000, 2 tola gold ornaments and other valuables. Police registered a case and launched investigation.