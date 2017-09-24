JHANG:- A man was killed after fake faith-healer subjected him to severe torture during exorcism. According to media reports, family members of Mazhar Bhatti, 30, resident of Kot Sahai Singh took him to the house of Ibrar in Bulaq Shah area for spiritual healing. Faith-healer Khalifa Ameen was present at Ibrar house who had come from Faisalabad. Ameen along with Ibrar and Ali subjected Mazhar to severe torture during process of exorcism. As a result, he suffered serious injuries and was rushed to nearby DHQ hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered a case against three persons including faith healer.