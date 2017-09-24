ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy (PN) on Saturday successfully test-fired anti-ship missile from air-to-sea level in north Arabian Sea.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesman, Sea King Helicopter fired the missile in open sea, which successfully hit the target.

Chief of Naval Staff Mohammad Zakaullah witnessed demonstration of the firing of the missile.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief of naval staff said that successful firing from Pakistan Navy’s Sea King helicopter was clear proof of war preparedness and professional skills of the Pakistan Naval fleet.

He expressed the determination that Pakistan Navy would safeguard the “torrential water boundaries of the motherland and its interests at any cost.”