FAISALABAD- The police on Saturday registered four cases against students who set ablaze at least six buses after a bus crushed a student to death on Sargodha-Faisalabad Road on Friday.

According to police, as many as 450 students of Government Islamic College, Faisalabad have been booked for rioting and torching buses. Four separate FIRs have been registered with two police stations on charges of rioting, damaging public property, a police official said, adding that the relevant provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act have also been incorporated in the FIRs.

They said three students have been arrested following the incident, whereas more arrests are expected as raids are being carried out after identification of the students through close circuit TV cameras.

Meanwhile, transporters’ association observed strike on Saturday to press their demand for recouping their loss the owners whose buses were set on fire.

According to reports, not a single bus operated from the Faisalabad main stop.

On Friday, a speeding bus ran over a student Haider Ali, leaving him dead on the spot. As the news of his death reached the college, the students went on rampage and set ablaze six buses one after other on the road.

They also blocked the road, suspending all kind of vehicular traffic. Later, they dispersed after a heavy contingent of police reached the spot of the accident to bring the situation under control.