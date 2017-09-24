JHANG/NOWSHERA VIRKAN/ MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Police and the administration have devised a comprehensive plan for the security of Majalis and mourning processions to be taken out during Muharram.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, Jhang Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said Majalis and mourning processions will be organised under tight security measures. He said policemen will be deployed on rooftops of the buildings along the routes of mourning processions. He directed assistant commissioners of all tehsils of Jhang district to review the security arrangements and report him on daily basis. He also directed the ACs to ensure foolproof security on the routes fixed for mourning processions. The DC asked the officials to install CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates on entry points of processions’ routes. He warned no negligence on the part of officials will be tolerated.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed Muharram Emergency Plan designed by Health Department and Rescue 1122. He ordered the District Health Authority CEO Dr Shahid Saleem and District Officer (emergency) Ali Hasnain to keep their teams alert round the clock to provide first aid in emergency.

District Council Chairman Baber Ali Khan, Municipal Committee Chairman Sheikh Nawaz Akram, ADCG Haroon Rasheed, CEO (health), DO (emergency) and assistant commissioners of all tehsil of Jhang district attended the meeting.

In Nowshera Virkan, the tehsil municipal administration (TMA) claimed to have finalised all arrangements for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

Chairing a meeting of Tehsil Peace Committee, the assistant commissioner said that no one would be allowed to promote religious hatred through provocative speeches, wall chalking or audio/video cassettes. In this connection, special teams have been formed to regulate the use of loudspeakers. The AC lauded the peace committee members, saying they have always played a key role in maintaining peace and intersects harmony among the masses. He said barbed wire will be installed on the routes of Muharram processions. The AC directed the police to work in close coordination with the peace committee members, Ulema, civil society and traders association. He directed the cops to deal sternly with the elements spreading dissension among the masses.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police informed the meeting that foolproof security has been ensured by the police to thwart any untoward incident. Other department including SNGPL, WAPDA and PTCL also assured their cooperation with the administration for peace maintenance.

The AC directed Municipal Committee chief officer to ensure cleanliness on the routes fixed for processions. He also advised the chief officer to facilitate participants of the processions. He asked the chief officer to establish an emergency control room in Town Hall for the monitoring of Muharram processions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ulema of different schools of thought ensured their full cooperation to the administration and said that no one would be allowed to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere. They said Islam teaches lesson of brotherhood, love, affection, tolerance and forbearance and it is therefore imperative for Muslims to shun their petty differences and strive for intersects harmony. They said that every patriotic citizen should keep vigilant eye on suspicious elements so as to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the city.

Municipal Committee Chief Officer Munir Ahmed Paracha, Municipal Officer Infrastructure and Services Aqil Khokhar, police officers and officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting. In Mandi Bahauddin, Shia Muslims across the district started holding mourning congregations from 1st of Muharram to commemorate martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions who sacrificed their lives to uphold flag of the truth.

The main session was held at the residence of Ali Shah and Mujahid Shah in Mohallah Manzoorabad where hundreds of faithful including children, youth and elderly persons gathered after Maghrib. The participants renewed their allegiance and pledged to remain loyal to the martyrs of Karbala and act upon their teachings.

The leader of the procession Mudasssar Naqvi told that mourning sessions would continue every day till evening of Muharram 10 when Shaam-e-Ghribaan would be held, after holding Tazia, Alm processions and mourning Majalis during the day. On the other hand, the district administration has planned foolproof security measures for Muharram events to ensure peace and tranquillity.