SADIQABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always raised voice against corrupt mafia who has been looting national resources for decades, a local PTI leader said.

Talking to The Nation, Mehrab Khan said that the Sharif family looted public money and laundered it to offshore accounts. “This is why they are reluctant to declare their assets,” he said.

He said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan is a man of upright character and believes in democratic stability. He claimed that the PTI would come into power in the next general elections with the assistance of the masses, especially the youth of the country. He said that only Imran Khan can pull Pakistan out of the circumstances the country has been faced with.