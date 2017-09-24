JAMSHORO - Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has called former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf a murderer.

Rabbani, while talking to newsmen here on Saturday, said if Musharraf is brave he should return to Pakistan and face cases against him. The Senate chairman stressed that Musharraf was sitting in London and Dubai enjoying life.

According to Rabbani, Benazir Bhutto had written about Musharraf in different letters.

Earlier this week, Musharraf blamed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari for the murder of Benazir Bhutto and her brother Murtaza Bhutto.

Responding to the accusations, Zardari said Musharraf should return to Pakistan and face cases against him if he is brave.

When asked about the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, Rabbani refused to comment stating this was a political matter.

However, Rabbani did state that the parliament was the weakest institution when it should be the strongest.

In approving the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, the Senate paved the way for Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by the Supreme Court from the post of prime minister to regain the presidency of PML-N.