MULTAN -The divisional administration approved on Saturday development schemes worth Rs4 billion under Prime Minister Development Schemes Programme.

The Commissioner Multan Division Bilal Ahmad Butt okayed the Phase-11 of the programme under which development projects would be executed in electricity, gas, building, local government, public health, highways, Wasa and other sectors. The Commissioner was of the opinion that the schemes would lift the quality of life and create ease for the masses. He directed the concerned departments to accomplish the schemes as soon as possible. He warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the schemes. He hoped that the rural areas of Multan division would become loadshedding-free due to Mepco schemes.

Director Development Tanveer Iqbal told on this occasion that schemes worth Rs4.90 billion were launched in Multan division under the first phase of the programme. He added that 3628 schemes were launched under the first phase. In Multan, a total of 259 development schemes were launched by Public Health Department, five Wasa, 44 Highways and 10 Buildings, in Khanewal 334 Public Health Engineering, 53 Local Government, 99 Highways and 12 Buildings, in Vehari 52 Public Health, 256 Local Government, 29 Highways and in Lodhran 169 Public Health Engineering, 52 Local Government, 52 Highways and six Buildings. He declared that work on all the schemes was underway.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha, Chairman District Council Dewan Abbas Bokhari and heads of district departments were also present on this occasion.