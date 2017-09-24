GUJRANWALA-A woman committed suicide by jumping into a canal while another set herself ablaze in a separate incident on Saturday.

According to police, the woman identified as Iram had been married off to Kashif a couple of years ago.

Later, Kashif went abroad for a job and disconnected all contacts with his wife which disheartened here. In sheer despair, she committed her life by jumping into Upper Chenab Canal. On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and started search for the dead body.

In another incident, another woman identified as Rabia, resident of Khiali set herself ablaze after quarrel with her husband. The police said that she demanded money from her husband Zafar for purchasing medicines for her daughter but he refused. She sustained critical burns and was rushed to DHQ hospital from where she was referred to Lahore due to her critical condition.