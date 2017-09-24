Muzaffarabad - A 22-year-old girl was killed and her younger sibling and another teenaged boy were wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday due to “unprovoked” Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

The casualties took place in the Nakyal sector of southern Kotli after a considerable lull in ceasefire violations, according to Waleed Anwar, assistant commissioner of the area. Tosheeba Iqbal, daughter of Raja Iqbal, died on the spot while her 18-year old sister, Aneeqa Iqbal, was critically injured after being hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell in Balakot village at about 7:35pm. “Both sisters were believed to be in the courtyard of their house when the shell landed on their neighbour’s house,” Anwar said, quoting preliminary reports from the affected area.

He said Aneeqa was being taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nakyal, reportedly in serious condition.

Earlier in the day, a 16-year old boy, Mohammad Liaquat, received a bullet wound in his right leg shortly before noon in Oli Panjni village after Indian troops resorted to small arms fire without any provocation, he said.