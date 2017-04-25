KASUR-The police ‘appeared’ to have been reluctant to go after the dacoits who fired indiscriminate gunshots on and robbed the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president in broad daylight in front of patrolling police post, some 20 days ago.

So far the police have failed to find any clue to the culprits and it seems the police want to [sweep] the case under the carpet. Though the police have offered to provide security to the Nawa-i-Waqt reporter, who virtually survived an attempt on his life, it is ironic the police failed to reach to the culprits.

According to KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr, he was intercepted by bandits, riding two bikes, who fired indiscriminate gunshots on his car and he luckily survived the bullets pierced through his car. He, however, managed to drive his car up to a vehicle of the patrolling police, standing on the road. The ‘ambitious’ robbers came there and robbed of Rs350,000, merely some yards away from the patrolling police cops, who have took shelter in their vehicle. He said that it was around 8:40 in the morning and he was on the way to a brick-kiln in Kot Radha Kishan. He regretted that the incident could have been averted, had the patrolling police cops acted and retaliated the bullets fired by the robbers.

“They remained holed up in the police vehicle, and even did not bother alerting the nearby police station through wireless message about the incident,” he alleged. He escaped dacoits’ bullets but his car was destroyed in the attack. According to the local journalists community, the incident has put a question mark on the police performance.

The Kasur Press Club office-bearers lamented that DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had reached the spot as soon as he got information about the incident and had assured about the immediate arrest of the accused. But despite the lapse of 20 days, no arrest could be made by the police so far. “The police, however, provided him a guard for his security. But it seems that the police are reluctant to arrest the criminals. The police allegedly want to sweep the case under the carpet,” the press club officials claimed.

Haji Sharif Mehr is a professional journalist and has been associated with the country’s prestigious media group - Nawa-i-Waqt for the past some year. He has always raised voice for the rights of the deprived segments of the society and is known for his bold stance on different issues of human rights and national importance among the journalists community. “If a mediaman, serving at a respectable post, is unable to get justice, what will be the situated with the poor man,” the KPC office-bearers questioned, adding that the police always make tall claims regarding elimination of crime but this incident stands as testimony to the hollow claims of the police. On the other, no action could be taken so far against negligent cops of the patrolling police whose negligence let the robbery happened,” the local journalist community pointed out.

They demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab IG Police to take notice of the situation and order the officials concerned to ensure early arrest of the culprits.

They also threatened to launch a province-wide protest, if the police fail to bring the culprits to the justice.