At least four Rangers personnel injured and four militants were killed in an encounter in Karachi.

“Three killed militants blew themselves up after the raid while one was killed with firing of Rangers,” said the spokesperson. Rangers also arrested one 'wanted' militant.

A five-year old child also died who was with the militants.

According to reports, Rangers raided a building in Urdu Bazaar, Street No. 3 around 7 pm on Monday.

The Rangers spokesperson told the media that militants inside building started using self made explosive material and also started firing.

Four militants including one woman locked themselves up in a room and cross firing continued for almost seven hours.

The operation was conducted on a tip-off by another arrested militant, spokesperson stated.

The building has been declared clear after a thorough search operation.