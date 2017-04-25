KHANEWAL-The administration will protect the farmers from exploitation and ensure that they get the government fixed price for their produce. Similarly, no misappropriation or delay will be tolerated in the distribution of gunny bags.

During a surprise visit to a wheat procurement centre in Jahanian, DC Muzaffar Khan Sial said that the government has set wheat procurement target of up to Rs4 million metric tonnes at the support price of Rs1,300 per 40kg which, he said, will remain unchanged for 2017-18.

He pledged to facilitate farmers at the procurement centres where seating and clean drinking water facilities have been made available. He warned the middlemen of stern action if found purchasing wheat illegally from the farmers. Mr Sial also urged the staff at the centres to carrying out their daily activities in a transparent manner.

Later, the DC also went to Basic Health Unit in Chak 55/10-R and Jahanian THQ Hospital. He expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness in both the healthcare outlets. He also suspended midwife Samina Iqbal and SI Liaqat Ali at BHU 55/10R for remianing absent from the duty. He directed THQ hospital Medical Superintendent to install air-conditioners in drug store and make all the ACs functional in all wards of the hospital. Jahanian AC Imran Asmat accompanied him.