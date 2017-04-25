Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has presented his credentials to the US President Donald J.Trump at White House.

The Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry was named as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States of America in mid-February. He had joined his new responsibilities in Washington last month.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Pakistan Ambassador to US Mr. Aizaz Chaudhry with the US President Mr.Donald J. Trump while presenting his credentials at White House today. <a href="https://t.co/E0xJCYtj3q">pic.twitter.com/E0xJCYtj3q</a></p>— Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) <a href="https://twitter.com/PakEmbassyDC/status/856659854089433088">April 25, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is a career Foreign Service Officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has served as Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN and Disarmament Affairs, and Director General for relations with South Asian countries, in which capacity he has remained closely associated with the peace process with India.