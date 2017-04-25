RAWALPINDI - The Army top brass on Monday decided that the military would play its due role as a part of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Panama Papers case and ‘fulfil the confidence’ reposed in the institution.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired 202nd Corps’ Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters on Monday and the forum discussed Panama case decision with special reference to the JIT, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The forum pledged that Institution through its members in the JIT shall play its due role in legal and transparent manner, fulfilling the confidence reposed by the Apex Court of Pakistan,” the army’s media wing stated in a press release.

In a split decision in the Panama case on Thursday, two SC judges found there was enough evidence of financial or other misdeeds to remove the premier from office, though majority (three) members disagreed and ruled in favour of further investigation.

All five judges raised questions about the source of funds for several London apartments owned by the prime minister’s family, which was never fully explained in court.

The top court therefore ordered the formation of a six-member JIT to carry out an investigation into funds used by the prime minister’s children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

The court also ordered the inclusion of one member each from the Military Intelligence and the Inter-Services Intelligence in the probe team, which shall be led by an officer from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and include officials from National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).