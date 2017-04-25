SIALKOT-The official wheat procurement has been delayed for two days in Sialkot district due to the prevailing bad weather and the process will resume on April 28, at all the 10 procurement centres established in the district.

The recent heavy rains and thunder storms forced farmers to stop wheat harvesting.

Sialkot region is a hub of producing best quality bumper wheat yield. Sialkot DC Dr Asif Tufail disclosed while addressing an important meeting attended by senior officials here on Monday.

ADC (Revenue) Dr Umer Sher Chattha, District Food Controller (DFC) Rohail Butt and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The DC visited several official wheat procurement centres in Pasrur tehsil where he reviewed arrangements made by the Food Department for buying wheat from the growers.

The DC claimed that the government has taken effective measures to ensure wheat purchase from the growers till last grain, adding that gunny bags are being distributed in a transparent manner. He said that the government is committed to ending exploitation of the growers and special steps have been taken for curbing the menace of middlemen and dealers.

He announced online registration of growers at official wheat procurement centres to ensure transparency in both the wheat procurement and issuance of gunny bags.

He said that the Punjab government would seek feedback from the wheat growers about facilities being provided at procurement centres.

Dr Tufail informed that wheat procurement would be completed in the district till May 31,2017. The DC said that the Food Department will purchase 1,640,000 bags of wheat at the rate of Rs1,300 per 40kg from the growers at all the ten wheat procurement centres established in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.