BAHAWALNAGAR-The month-long second phase of national census will start in district Bahawalnagar from today while all the arrangements have been finalised for the purpose.

There are 399 census circles across the district, including 85 in minchinabad, 98 in Bahawalnagar, 60 in Fortabbas and 81 circles in Chishtian.

Bahawalnagar has been divided into 2,338 blocks out of which 447 urban and 1891 are rural. In Minchinabad, there are 55 urban and 415 rural blocks, in Bahawalnagar 141 urban and 483 rural, in Fortabbas 37 urban and 237 urban,in Haroonabad 111 urban and 475 rural block while in Chishtian 447 blocks are urban and 1891 rural, said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics District In-Charge Arshad Chaudhry.