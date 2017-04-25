Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected what it calls negative propaganda against the party and its leader Dr. Shireen Mazari with reference to blasphemy law.


In series of tweets, PTI states that the party severely condemns ‘shameful efforts’ to hand over a sensitive matter to anarchists elements.

“It is shameful to connect ‘fabricated’ and ‘made-up’ statements to senior leader Shireen Mazari,” tweeted the PTI Twitter handle.


“This is not the time or need to change blasphemy law,” mentioned the PTI official source.


It is adds that PTI “strictly believes that blasphemer of Prophet (PBUH) deserves death sentence.”


Party’s stance on blasphemy law is clear and unambiguous, the party added.



The official source claimed that some elements want to do politics on this ‘sensitive issue’.

“Allah condemns liars in Quran,” the PTI Twitter handle adds.