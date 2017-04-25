Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected what it calls negative propaganda against the party and its leader Dr. Shireen Mazari with reference to blasphemy law.

حساس ترین معاملے کو شرانگیز عزائم کی نذر کرنے کی شرمناک کوششوں کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 24, 2017





In series of tweets, PTI states that the party severely condemns ‘shameful efforts’ to hand over a sensitive matter to anarchists elements.

“It is shameful to connect ‘fabricated’ and ‘made-up’ statements to senior leader Shireen Mazari,” tweeted the PTI Twitter handle.

تحریک انصاف کی سینئر رہنما ڈاکٹر شیریں مزاری سے مسخ شدہ اور من گھڑت اطلاعات منسوب کرنا شرمناک ہے — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 24, 2017





“This is not the time or need to change blasphemy law,” mentioned the PTI official source.

توہین رسالت قانون میں ترمیم کا موقع ہے نہ اس کی ضرورت — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 24, 2017





It is adds that PTI “strictly believes that blasphemer of Prophet (PBUH) deserves death sentence.”

تحریک انصاف رسالت مآب صلی اللہ علیہ وسلم کی شان اقدس میں گستاخی کا مرتکب شخص یقیناً سزائے موت کا مستحق ہے — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 24, 2017





Party’s stance on blasphemy law is clear and unambiguous, the party added.

توہین رسالت قانون پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا مؤقف بالکل واضح اور غیر مبہم ہے — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 24, 2017







The official source claimed that some elements want to do politics on this ‘sensitive issue’.

“Allah condemns liars in Quran,” the PTI Twitter handle adds.

اللہ پاک قرآن عظیم الشان میں جھوٹ بولنے والوں پر لعنت کی ہے — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 24, 2017



