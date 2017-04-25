CJP asks Imran to help build trust in courts

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday reacted on the public response to the split verdict in Panama leaks case and said that whatsoever is happening in Pakistan has never been seen anywhere in the world.

The chief justice said to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to use his popularity and help in building trust in the courts.

Justice Saqib said to him that he is a national leader and he could do a lot to put things right. He praised Imran, saying, “You have leadership qualities; that is why, masses lend ear to what you say.”

Imran reached the Supreme Court for the hearing of a suo moto notice taken on his letter by CJP Saqib against encroachments in Bani Gala.

The court banned illegal felling of trees and encroachment of land in Bani Gala Botanical Gardens and National Park.

Commenting on the defamation campaign on social media against the judges who decided Panamagate case, the CJP Nisar said dissenting notes are given in cases across the globe; but, whatever is happening in Pakistan has hitherto never been seen.

“Dissenting verdicts are given everywhere in the world but nowhere are they discussed as much as in Pakistan... Everyone is supposed to respect the courts and their decisions, including you [Imran],” Nisar said.

At this, Khan praised the five-member Panamagate bench, saying that he stood behind the country’s institutions.

“Your one sentence can set things right,” the CJP addressed the PTI chief and added, “We need to put the atmosphere of mistrust to rest in the country.”

“These institutions belong to the nation; hence, we will have to give them respect,” Justice Nisar remarked adding the prestige of the court should not be called in question.

The chief justice underscored the need for all political leaders to set aright their direction. “Your character and thinking should be constructive,” the Chief Justice said to Imran Khan.

“You are not a common man as your voice can either bring betterment or negativity among the nation,” he told Khan.

“I hope you got what I mean to say,” he said to Imran Khan and thanked him for raising the issue of illegal constructions.

Imran Khan said that corruption has destroyed all the departments of Pakistan but he still has hopes with SC.

Your character and thinking should be constructive, CJP said to Imran. Justice Saqib also recalled the cricketing memories with PTI chief at college level.

The court ordered a ban on illegal felling of trees and encroachment of land in Bani Gala Botanical Gardens and National Park. The court also ordered not to give electricity and gas connections to any building within Gardens premises.

The court also directed CDA to hold survey on the land reserved for Rawal Dam and provide suggestions regarding improvement in waste management system.

Advocate General told the court that survey regarding delimitation of Botanical Gardens has been done after which Rs52 million was reserved for constructing wall around 725 acres of land.

Imran Khan asserted encroachments, cutting of trees and illegal constructions in Bani Gala are vital issues, adding half of National park has been illegally usurped. Chief Justice said it is to be delved into how this cancer be eliminated.

Talking to media outside SC, Imran Khan said that a request has been forwarded to CJP to take stern action against elimination of encroachment in the federal capital and that PTI has full trust on SC for the fair decision.

