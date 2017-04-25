OKARA-A contempt of court petition has been filed against the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal high-ups which did not allow the student to appear in examination despite the High Court orders.

The 10th class student had filed a petition of the contempt of court through his father against the board chairman, who is also the commissioner of Sahiwal Division. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the board to let the student appear in the 10th class practical examination of physics in which the petitioner could not appear on April 6, 2017 due to ailment. However, the board officials had not permitted Ali Hasan to appear in the exam.

Through his father Muhammad Arshad Sajid, he had filed a writ petition in the LHC against the BISE acting chairman, secretary, controller and superintendent examination centre of Govt Sutlej High School Okara. LHC Justice Syyed Muzaher Ali Akbar Naqvi after arguments on 19-04-2017 had directed the respondents, “as the petitioner has fulfilled all the pre-conditions of the para no 17 of the instructions issued by BISE Sahiwal. Therefor, it was well within the domain of the respondent No 1 to allow the petitioner to appear in practical exam of physics as his absence was not intentional rather it was due to unavoidable circumstance. In view of the facts and circumstances, a direction is issued to respondent No 1 and No 2 to arrange presence of the petitioner to appear in the practical exam on 20th April 2017 as he is enjoying good reputation as student.”

The petitioner submitted the court direction to the BISE Sahiwal officials but it was not arranged according to the court direction. The petitioner had filed another petition under article 204 of the Constitution.