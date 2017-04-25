Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday adjourned the hearing in the PTI foreign funding case till May 8 with a direction for Imran Khan’s legal counsel to submit a reply at the next hearing.

When five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan took up the case, the PTI chief’s legal counsel Anwar Mansoor said the PTI had submitted all its accounts to the ECP and legally there was no law to permit any third party to challenge it.

He said that all the accounts were audited by an A-category auditor and there was no need to submit any more details about the PTI accounts. On this, the chief election commissioner said that politicians make laws which serve their purpose and added that 1962 Act was more relevant and effective to check matters related to the political parties.

PML-N MNA Danyal Aziz who was present during the hearing later told media persons that the PTI chief was only trying to blackmail state institutions and trying to escape accountability.

Aziz said the PML-N has accepted the judgement of the apex court on Panama Papers case and was complying with the directives issued by the court, while Khan was delaying the case in the ECP and had resorted to blackmailing tactics.

Akbar S Babar had filed a petition seeking disqualification of the PTI chief for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars from party fund received from overseas Pakistanis.