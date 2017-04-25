10 people have been killed in an explosion in Godar area of the agency today morning, said a political administration official.

The dead included two census workers and children.

The injured were shifted to Sadda hospital, Agency Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, said officials of the political administration.

It was caused by a remote control device. The explosion took place in a passenger van.

Pakistan Army has dispatched an MI-17 helicopter to Parachinar to help in transferring the injured victims of the blast to CMH Peshawar, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Punjab Chief Minister has condemned the incident and prayed for the departed souls.

*This is a developing story