ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy, the government has transferred five secretaries and gave them new assignments.

The Establishment Division has issued notifications about the transfers and postings on Monday.

Shoaib Ahmed Siddique, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), who was serving as Secretary National Security Division, has been posted as Secretary Planning, Development and Reform Division.

Similarly, Arshad Mirza, a BS-22 officer of the PAS, previously awaiting posting, was transferred and posted as Secretary, States and Frontier Regions Division with immediate effect and until further orders. Mumtaz Ali Shah, a BS-22 officer, who was serving as Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority under Industries and Production Division, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Ports and Shipping Division. Amjad Ali Khan, a BS-22 officer of the Secretariat Group, who was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Establishment Division, has been posted as Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Division. Amir Ashraf Khawaja, a BS-21officer of the PAS, previously posted as Additional Secretary Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (in charge), National Security Division.

On the other hand, 27 officers including two officers of grade-22, 10 officers of grade-21 and 15 officers of grade-20, posted as OSD in Establishment Division, were awaiting posting for the last several years.