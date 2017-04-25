ISLAMABAD - The foreign ministry Monday said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi has not fled the country in the wake of the Dawn-leaks report – which will soon be made public.

A statement issued here said: “The (foreign) ministry has taken a serious view of the malicious propaganda against the person of a minister and reserves the right to take legal action against those involved.”

It said the ministry “rebuts baseless stories against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.”

The statement rejected the speculations that Fatemi had already left the country fearing his removal from the job and possible trial if held responsible for allegedly leaking the details of a high-level meeting of the civil and military leadership last year.

“Fatemi is in the Foreign Office performing his official duties. Irresponsible and malicious allegations by an anchor of an electronic media is not only a serious attack on the person of Fatemi, a high office holder, but also this ministry, which deals with the matters related to relations with foreign countries,” said the statement.

Pervez Rashid, the then information minister, was sacked by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in October last year for failing to stop publication of the story titled: ‘Act against militants or face international isolation, civilians tell military.’

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry said the fifth round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Sudan was held in Khartoum.

The Pakistani side was led by Tasawar Khan, Additional Secretary (Middle East and Africa) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Ambassador Abd Elghani Elnaim Awad Elkarim, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan led the Sudanese delegation, the ministry said in a statement.

“The talks were held in a cordial and congenial atmosphere. The two sides reviewed the entire gambit of bilateral relations and identified opportunities for further strengthening cooperation, especially in economic, trade, investment, cultural, and educational fields,” it said.

The possibilities of cooperation in health and agriculture fields also came under discussion. A number of draft agreements and Memoranda of Understanding on Trade and Investment, Cooperation between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Sudan as well as Visa Abolition Agreement between the two countries were also considered, the statement said.

“It was agreed that the third meeting of Pakistan-Sudan Joint Ministerial Commission would be held in Islamabad from November 15-16. The Sudanese side reiterated its invitation for the President of Pakistan to pay an official visit to Sudan at an early date. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues concerning the two countries,” it said.

During the visit, Additional Secretary also called on first Vice President and Prime Minister of Sudan Bakri Hassan Salih Khairi and handed over a message of felicitations from the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif upon his appointment.

He also called on the Foreign Minister of Sudan Ibrahim Ghandour. He briefed the Sudanese dignitaries on Pakistan’s economic progress and development and the contribution made by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in this regard.

He also briefed them on regional issues and Pakistan’s relations with the neighbouring countries, said the statement. The prime minister of Sudan extended an invitation to PM Sharif for an official visit to Sudan.

The next round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad on mutually convenient dates. Pakistan and Sudan consider Annual Bilateral Political Consultations a useful forum to review progress in cooperation in various fields, identify opportunities for future strengthening bilateral relations, said the statement.