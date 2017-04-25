GUJRANWALA:-A man was hanged to death by unidentified accused in a factory here in Samanabad area on Monday. The police said that Saif Ullah was serving as night shift gatekeeper in a factory and passersby spotted his dead early in the morning outside the factory gate. On information, the Dhulley Police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital for autopsy. The police have started further investigation.