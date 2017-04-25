OKARA-The Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the government from awarding a contract till a final decision on the instant petition, filed against the officials.

A group comprising 10 contractors of class C and D led by Mian Yaseen Bhutta filed a petition no 13186/2017 in the court of Justice Syed Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi. The petition was filed against the Punjab Housing and Physical Planning secretary, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) chief engineer (north), PHED Sahiwal Circle superintending engineer PHED Okara executive engineer.

According to the petition, the complainants blamed the officials for issuing a tender on April 5 in a national newspaper against the rules and law. They, in the petition, demanded the court to direct the officials for re-issuance of the tender as per rules and their participation might be allowed in the tender process.

The court accepted the petition and barred the government from awarding tenders to contractors till final decision on the petition.