Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the government is trying its best to promote tourism in Pakistan.

Marriyum was addressing an oath taking ceremony of Pakistan Association of Tour Operators.

During the address she said, “Tourism industry in Pakistan has flourished due to better law and order situation and improving economic conditions.

International tourism can be promoted through flourishing domestic tourism.”

The Information Minister said that the private sector needs to come forward to promote tourism industry.

In terms of security she praised the security forces and said there is no other nation as brave as Pakistanis.

“Pakistan is safer now due to Pakistan Army that has fought against terrorism,” she said adding that “Pakistan government is committed to providing security to foreign tourists.”

“The security situation has considerably improved during the last two years and we are trying our best to promote tourism in Pakistan. Culture can be promoted only when tourism starts.

“Special measures are being taken to revive film industry as it plays an important role in tourism promotion,” said the Information Minister.