Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf says Pakistan government is taking necessary steps to promote Islamic teachings and good relations amongst religious groups within the state.

While addressing a meeting in Islamabad Muhammad Yousaf said, “A paragraph of a Bill by the National Assembly regarding compulsory education of Quran at primary level is a reflection of government's commitment in this regard.”

He wished the Bill be passed by the Senate as well.

He praised the role of religious scholars in making of Pakistan and maintaining religious harmony in the country.