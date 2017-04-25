MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Punjab government has turned the housing scheme set up for the low-income people in 1989, into cattle market as it was left incomplete without provision of electricity and water.

The government had launched the mega housing scheme in Mandi Bahauddin in 1989 for the people with low income. The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHTPA) Jhelum implemented the scheme. It acquired land, allotted plots, constructed streets and built water tank. Electric poles were also installed for power supply. People with low income purchased plots through auction. Thereafter, no further development was made as electricity and water supply was not made functional. Due to neglect and lack of maintenance, the streets broke. Now, the government is using the housing scheme site as cattle market. The owners of plots complained that the government had deceived them in the name of the low-cost housing scheme. Their investment on purchasing plots has gone waist. They said they had visited the agency’s office at Jhelum a many times and requested to the authorities to arrange water and electricity supply in the scheme, raise its boundary wall, and complete development work of the scheme but to no avail.

They appealed to the Punjab government for taking note of the negligence of the PHTPA Jhelum and direct the agency to complete development work of the housing scheme so that the construction of houses can be started by plot owners.