Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan said “Go Nawaz Go” will start from Friday, April 28.

PTI chairman made this announcement while responding to crowd that was chanting the slogan "Go Nawaz Go" at the under-23 games at Hayatabad Sports Complex earlier today.

On the occasion, Imran congratulated Younis Khan on being the first Pakistani cricketer to make 10,000 runs in test cricket.

"Sports is very necessary in life as it teaches you, not only how to win but to also accept your defeat," Imran said. "Had I not been involved in sports, I would not have been standing here."

He told the audience that the more high one's ambitions are the more one has to work hard.

"I was sent out of the team after the first test match that I played," he added. "I came back after three years, wishing to become the best player in the country.

Imran maintained that he worked harder to then become the best player in the world.

"I would not have been able to build Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, had I not learnt in cricket what hard work is."

Imran said his endeavours also helped him make Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 21 ago.