Inter Services Public Relations has released a short clip to educated the masses regarding terrorism and how to be vigilant citizens of Pakistan. The caption says that “every Pakistani is a soldier of Radd ul Fasaad Operation.” It is an operation that has been launched in Punjab after Chairing Cross attack in Lahore.

"Every Pakistani is soldier of 'Operation Radd ul Fasaad'. Let us clean Pakistan from Fasaad" #COAS. pic.twitter.com/722LFWO0Iz — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 23, 2017





The video shows a man asking a rent a car service for car. When asked for documents and NADRA ID card, the man says leave the documentation, just take 10000 rupees and give me the car. In the background one can hear a message saying, “Don’t take money just for greed, and think why he is asking you to do something illegal. Why is he ready to give extra money for it? Where did he get it from? Your smallest carelessness can take away your or your family or friends life. Support the institutions that are working hard to bring peace in Pakistan. Because every Pakistani is a soldier of Radd ul Fasaad.”

This happens to be the first clip introduced on awareness regarding terrorism by the ISPR. It was liked and retweeted on Twitter.