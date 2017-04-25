Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) lawmaker and former opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Jam Madad Ali has taken oath in the Sindh Assembly after winning the PS-81 (Sanghar-Mirpurkhas) seat.

An oath-taking ceremony was held today at the Sindh Assembly in honour of Jam Madad Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, senior PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that he congratulates Ali for getting freedom from giving forced respect. PML-F lawmakers protested against Khuhro's remarks in the assembly session.

Earlier, another PML-F MPA Imtiaz Shaikh had joined Pakistan People People’s Party (PPP) after differences with a party leader.

Shaikh made the final call after meeting with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his spokesman said.

Imtiaz Shaikh, who is also Special Assistant to prime minister, is considered one of the most prominent leaders of PMLF.

He has also served as secretary to former chief minister Sindh Jam Sadiq and was regarded as a strong opponent of PPP.