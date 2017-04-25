LAHORE - Lawyers’ organizations stand divided over the start of a movement immediately against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, although they say with one voice that he has lost moral grounds to remain in office after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Panamagate.

Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association and the Lahore High Court Bar Association unanimously say that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has no moral ground to remain in office. However, so far they are unable to develop consensus on launching a movement if Prime Minister Sharif does not quit.

Vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhoon said that the prime minister should leave the office as after the SC’s judgement he had lost his moral authority to remain in office. “After the SC judgement, the prime minister and his family have no justification to rule,” said Mr. Bhoon in a statement issued on Monday.

He said it was, however, premature to announce any movement against the prime minister because an impression of mistrust created so would go against respect and sanctity of the judiciary.

Bhoon also suggested that the SC judges should appoint such officials whose characters should be clear of all wrongdoings and who do not yield to any pressure. He further said that NAB chairman should tender resignation after the judgement. He also said that PBC would keep all the lawyers united and would decide its future plan with consensus of all bar councils and bar associations.

Bhoon said they would soon hold a conference of lawyers’ representatives from across the country for their reaction on the judgement. Such decision should be taken after thorough deliberations and consultation with all stakeholders, he added.

Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Aftab Bajwa said they would call ‘All Pakistan Lawyers’ Convention on May 2 where they would decide unanimously that what they were going to do.

“High Court Bar has given its stance but we have to announce it with the consensus of all our executive committee members,” Mr. Bajwa said. He said elections were being organised in KP and Balochistan and new bodies would be elected on 1st of May. Therefore, they were waiting for that day.

Amir Saeed Rawn, the secretary of the LHCBA, said they were determined and would launch a movement if the prime minister failed to resign within the given time.

“It’s our initiative if no other bar is joining us, we shall take it to the logical end,” said Mr. Rawn.

When asked if the Lahore Bar Association was with the LHCBA on its stance of starting a movement, he said they would hold a meeting with district bar’s representatives on Tuesday or Wednesday. Justice Party’s leader Advocate Munsif Awan said that launching of a movement against the PM was unjustifiable. He said he would launch movement of no-confidence against the LHCBA’s president on such a step. On Saturday, Lahore High Court Bar Association asked the prime minister to resign within a week or face a movement which would be bigger than the one launched for restoration of judges sacked by former military dictator retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

FIDA HUSSNAIN