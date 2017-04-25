TOBA TEK SINGH-A man strangled to death his wife allegedly in name of honour in a Pirmahal village on Monday.

The Arrouti Police said that deceased 20-year-old woman (identity) had allegedly developed illicit relations with a youth of village Chak Akbar Sahoo. At which her husband 25-year-old Pervaiz Ahmad strangled her to death when she was alone in her house. The dead body was shifted to Arrouti rural health centre for autopsy while police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

SEVEN STUDENTS INJURED

Seven students were injured when a private college van overturned in Nawan Lahore area here on Monday. Police said that all students were being brought to Nawan Lahore Fatima Jinnah College. They were admitted to Nawan Lahore rural health centre from where one of them critically wounded student Muhammad Mateen was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.