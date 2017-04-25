Two more accused were arrested in connection with the murder of Mashal Khan, the student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan today.

With this the number of arrested people reached to 36.

A mob beat a student to death at his university campus more than a week ago after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said.

A group of about 10 students shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack on fellow student Mashal Khan, who was stripped naked and beaten with planks until his skull caved in as other students looked on.