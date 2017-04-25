lodhran-Every month, about 5,000 people fall victim to the road accidents in the country due to violation of traffic rules, an expert disclosed here on Monday. He urged the media to spread awareness about the traffic rules. DSP Motorway Police Syed Rizwan Shah was talking to the media at Lodhran Press Club in a “Meet the Press” programme.

He said it is the national responsibility to spread awareness about traffic rules. He said saving one life is as if you have saved the whole of humanity. He added that 80% of the accidents happen due to the driver commits mistakes, takes wrong U-turn, rashly drives or falls asleep while driving.

He urged drivers to wear helmet and car drivers to fasten their seatbelts while driving, do not take wrong U-turn and remain in the speed limits. He further directed consider road dangers as it can take life due to mistake. He added that when there was no motorway in Pakistan, Pakistan was on the 16th number worldwide with regard to losing lives in traffic accidents. Now motorway police have overcame the robberies on highways to make the travelling safer.

He asked journalists to cooperate with motorway police in their campaign about spreading awareness.

He said, “When accidents happen, action is not taken against the responsible by calling it the will of Allah Almighty whereas we have to take action against the drivers who break the traffic rules so that they can get punishment for their offence.” Press Club President Asif Hanif assured DSP Motorways Police of their full cooperation in the awareness campaign