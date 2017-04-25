MIRPUR (AJK)-A group of students of Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) called off their strike on the assurance by the varsity management about the redressal of their justified grievances.

The students from engineering departments had locked the main gate of old campus of the varsity at Allama Iqbal Road as a protest against the alleged denial of their entry into the next semester because of the non-clearance of the due term of examinations in the previous semesters.

The varsity management led by Registrar Prof. Muhammad Waris Jaraal defused the unrest among the students assuring them of the due remedy of their grievances and demands. He was also accompanied by Dean Engineering Dept Dr Riaz Mughal, Chairman Power Engineering Dept Prof Shabbir Mirza and Director Students Affairs Prof Shahid Ameen. Waris Jaraal later told The Nation that the varsity was already taking sympathetic consideration of the due demands of the students. Earlier, some of the students, belonging to various engineering faculties, were denied their elevation to their respective semester after they were found unsuccessful in various examinations conducted for the previous semesters.

“Whole of the episode of the students’ protest on Monday was the outcome of the misunderstanding allegedly created by some mischievous and trouble mongering elements,” the registrar said. He added that the students also ultimately admitted the fact. He declared that mischievous and unscrupulous elements would be dealt with severely under the law and no such element would be allowed to pollute the peaceful environment of the varsity.

“The varsity is opened and the routine curricular and co-curricular activities in all of the departments including faculties of engineering are continuing according to the schedule,” he added.