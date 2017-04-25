ISLAMABAD:- Veteran politician and former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar Monday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Khar, a politician from south Punjab made the announcement during his meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence. Khar said that he had full confidence in the PTI leadership and believed that Khan had the courage and capacity to lead the nation, said a statement issued by PTI while quoting Khar. He showed his resolve that he would be part of PTI to build a new Pakistan.–STAFF REPORTER