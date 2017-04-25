LAHORE - Reacting to the repeated violations committed by Shaheen Air International, Civil aviation Authority (CAA) has said that it will not permit any flight operation without a valid Regular Public Transport (RPT) licence at the cost of passengers’ safety.

Spokesman for CAA refuted Shaheen Air International’s (SAI) claim of heavy losses incurred by the airline due to delay in issuance of RPT licence by CAA. The charge made by Shaheen Air International against the senior management of Pakistan CAA is baseless, he said.

National Aviation Policy 2015 and all the associated policies thereof have been issued by the government and not by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, he maintained.

Talking about the proposed operations on the Multan–Muscat route, the spokesman said that Shaheen Air International did not submit its flight schedule request for the aforementioned sector as prescribed under rules and regulations. On the contrary, Shaheen Air submitted its proposed flight schedule on the said route days before the commencement of operations. However, the request for the approval of the schedule was pending because of non-fulfillment of PCAA requirements by SAI.

He said that airline operators are not authorised to sell airways bills/tickets to the passengers prior to obtaining approval from the regulatory body concerned. This is a practice that has to be condemned as being detrimental to the interests of the traveling public.

Shaheen Air International has again resorted to the misconduct of nonpayment of outstanding dues of Pakistan CAA. So the CAA has no choice but to exercise its regulatory powers to collect its dues. The spokesman asserted that CAA does not believe in discrimination and will treat all defaulters in the same manner.

The spokesman was of the view that the renewal of Shaheen Air International’s licence was the prerogative of the government of Pakistan and the matter had been pending the grant of security clearance by the security agencies in the past. Nonetheless, Shaheen Air International’s Regular Public Transport Licence has always been renewed in accordance with the directives of the government of Pakistan.

As for the present, Shaheen Air International has been granted a period of 45 days for the acquisition of a fresh Regular Public Transport licence in accordance with the laws and regulations. The responsibility for the fulfillment of all regulatory requirements rests with Shaheen Air International to ensure the continuity of their business operations.

Pakistan CAA has provided a level-playing field to all the stakeholders in the aviation industry, which is envisioned on the prevalence of free and open market-based competition. Pakistan CAA’s regulatory intervention is only undertaken when considered mandatory by virtue of prevalent circumstances/indicators, the spokesman said. CAA forcefully dispels all pressures that may lead to compromise of flight safety and passengers’ rights, he concluded.