SIALKOT-Several historic buildings belonging to Mughal architectural heritage including mosques and orchards in various parts of Sialkot district have crumbled and virtually vanished in the mists of time due to the alleged indifference and slackness of the federal and provincial governments.

According to local archaeology experts, it is a point of grave concern for every one that historical Shah Jehan Mosque, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan in Sialkot, Allama Abdul Hakim Park, historical Sialkot Fort and other historic orchards along the banks of River Chenab and River Tavi near Sialkot have decayed and almost ruined mainly as a result of the alleged height of negligence on the part of government departments and officials concerned. The situated can be gauged from the fact that though these historic buildings have crumbled, yet no practical step could be taken to preserve even their sites.

According to different elderly persons and various experts, there used to be several historic and ancient buildings of the Muslims, Hindus and the Sikhs eras in Sialkot prior to the creation of Pakistan, which have now vanished into the thin air either due to the alleged slackness of the departments concerned, or ‘highhandedness’ of the politically-influential Qabza Groups.

Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan had established the Shah Jehan Masjid in Tehsil bazaar Sialkot in acknowledgement of the services of the then prominent religious scholar Maulana Abdul Hakim. The mosque had a unique Islamic style of construction. Since then, no one has ever bothered to do something to save the historic building of the mosque.

The politically-influential Qabza Groups have already “occupied” most of the land of ancient Imam Sahib Graveyard in Sialkot city and have illegally established houses and shops.

In Sialkot, the remains of historic Sialkot Fort are depicting official negligence as no one including the Sialkot Municipal Corporation never bothered to preserve this historical heritage

Ironically, this historic fort is still the victim of “unending” negligence of the Sialkot MC and the Punjab Archaeology Department, providing the encroachers with an opportunity to increase their illegal activities.

Although the offices of Sialkot district administration and MC are situated in the fort, no one ever bothered to feel the need for maintenance and preservation of this fort.

According to reports of the Sialkot TMA, encroachments have cropped up around the fort allegedly with the connivance of the officials and dilapidated parts of the fort have become “safer havens” for addicts.

According to Mr Diayas Jee, prominent historian and author of Hinduism’s international famed history book “Maha Bhaarat,” the Hindu raja Sull had established the Sialkot city about 5000 years ago for ruling the area (his kingdom) between River Ravi and River Chenab. Raja Sull had built the Sialkot Fort (having then double Faseel) for the defence of Sialkot city.

Local historian Rashid Niaz (late) revealed in his book “Tareekh-e-Sialkot” that the second Faseel of this ancient Sialkot Fort was found/discovered by the then Sialkot Municipal Corporation in 1923, during digging of the city’s various part. The archaeology experts from Taxila and Delhi (India) visited Sialkot and had confirmed that this recovered stone-made second Faseel was 5000 years old. Later, this Faseel was re-buried in soil, due to some unknown reasons.

Another prominent Hindu historian Boodha Pram revealed that later in 56 BC, Raja Sull became ruler of Sialkot. He ordered filling all the surrounding lakes for extending the Sialkot Fort. Raja Sull deputed more than 10,000 labourers and masons for the repair and widening of the fort with huge-sized stone slabs and rocks brought here from the then Pathaan Kot. This was work completed in two years, having two huge Faseels and 12 Burj in this ancient fort.

Similarly, the historic park of Mughal era located at the junction of Shahabpura and Khadim Ali Road Sialkot city was also crying out for attention, as this park had been reserved for women as a family park, but some local politically influential Qabza Groups have captured a part of this park and have established shops there.

The Tehsil Building, situated in the centre of Sialkot city is more than 400 years old and local influential persons have also occupied several parts of this building by setting up mini hotels, barber shops and Tandoors.

The local social, religious, business, literary and political circles have expressed grave concern over the situation. They urged the government to ensure early measures to at least preserve sites of these historic buildings in Sialkot, if not fully restored to its original shape and design.